Ram Lalla Surya Tilak On Ram Navami: Ayodhya To Ramaswamy Temple-5 Places To Celebrate Birth Of Lord Rama

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri to commemorate Lord Ram's birth in Ayodhya. This year, Ram Navami will be held on April 17. It is one of the most important holidays in India, and it is celebrated with great fanfare throughout the country. On this occasion, let us have a look at the five most popular Ram temples in India:

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

According to Hindu legend, Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. The Ram temple was opened on January 22 with a Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This year, the temple will celebrate Ram Navami for the first time. It is supposed to be a fantastic occasion. The entire city will be lighted up, and processions will be planned.

Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu.

The Ramaswamy Temple, in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, was constructed during the era of Thanjavur Nayak monarch Achuthappa Nayak (1560-1614) and finished under the reign of Raghunatha Nayak (1600-34). According to Kerala Tourism's official website, the temple is known as Dakshina (South) Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

The temple, located in Kharvela Nagar, was established in 1979. Odisha Tourism's website lists seven temples in total. Massive crowds form a bee line on significant events and festivals to offer prayers to the deity.

Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh

The Ram Raja Temple at Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, tells the account of the Queen of Orchha's desire to worship Lord Ram as a boy. According to the MP Tourism official website, this is "the only temple in the country where Lord Rama is worshipped as the King and not as a deity."

Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Telangana

The Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple is located in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana. It is said that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman lived in Parnasala, 35 km from Bhadrachalam.