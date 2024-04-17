'Give Us Another Pakistan, We Will Go There': UP Man's Shocker Sparks Outrage; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heated discussions have been sparked by a recent video circulating on social media, featuring a man from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the man allegedly called for a separate Islamic country apart from Pakistan, expressing a willingness to leave India for this proposed nation.

While the authenticity and date of the video remain uncertain, its contents have fueled widespread debate and garnered significant attention online.

(Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity and date of the video)

This incident follows a recent video depicting a Pakistani national begging on the streets of Saudi Arabia, which reignited discussions surrounding Pakistan's international image, particularly in the aftermath of its association with terrorism.

The footage of the Pakistani national seeking alms in Saudi Arabia prompted concerns about the alleged trend of exporting beggars from Pakistan. This perception adds to existing angst regarding the country's global reputation, especially regarding its role in fostering terrorism.

Furthermore, another undated video surfaced earlier this month, showcasing the Pakistan Army conducting a rescue drill within a cricket stadium. This footage raised questions about the security protocols employed during international sporting events hosted by Pakistan.

The recurrent pattern of such drills, often coinciding with visits from foreign cricket teams, has heightened concerns about the safety of international players and spectators.