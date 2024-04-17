Ram Navami 2024: 'Surya Tilak' Illuminates Ram Lalla's Idol In Ayodhya; Know Science Behind It (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The newly built Ayodhya Ram Mandir is celebrating its first Ram Navami after the 'pran pratishtha' on Wednesday (April 17). The celebrations, occurring on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, commemorate the birth of Ram Lalla. This year's festivities were especially noteworthy due to the 'Surya Abhishek' ceremony, where the sun's rays illuminated the deity's idol's forehead at noon, adding a unique significance to the auspicious occasion.

At precisely noon, the sun's rays illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla, seated in the sanctum of Ram Mandir, for around two to two-and-a-half minutes.

In the ritual, the Sun's rays were directed onto Ram Lalla's forehead, resembling a Surya Tilak. This holds special significance as Lord Ram belongs to the Ishvaku clan, believed to be descendants of the Sun, known as Suryavanshis.

Interestingly, this phenomenon will happen every year on Ram Navami.



What is the science behind it and who created it?

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), under the Union government, has devised a Surya Tilak designed exclusively for the idol of Ramlala in the new Ram Temple. This unique creation, officially named Surya Tilak Tantra, holds the special feature of having the sun's rays fall directly on Ramlala's forehead at noon every Ram Navami. Crafted with precision using a system of lenses and mirrors, this innovative addition will impart a grander and more divine appearance to the idol.

The tilak apparatus utilizes components crafted from brass and bronze materials for their durability and resistance to corrosion. Engineered following the lunar calendar, the gearbox has been meticulously designed to precisely align the sun on Ram Navami day each year.

According to Dr Pradeep Kumar Ramanchrala, Director of CBRI Roorkee, the Surya Tilak Tantra was a substantial scientific and engineering challenge successfully tackled by the apex institute, which is also part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Sun Rays Illuminating Ram Lalla's forehead

Crafted by a committed team of scientists from CBRI, the Surya Tilak Tantra guarantees that on every Ram Navami, the sun's rays will accurately illuminate the forehead of the Lord Ram idol for approximately two to two-and-a-half minutes starting from noon. This feat is accomplished through the strategic integration of a gearbox, lens, and reflective mirror.

The sun's rays will be directed from the third floor to the sanctum sanctorum, following the principles of the sun's path.

Technical support on the sun's path was provided by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-based company Optica Lens and Brass Tube played a crucial role in manufacturing. Rajendra Kotariya, MD of Optica, oversaw the device's production and installation.

