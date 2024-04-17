Srinagar Boat Tragedy: 6 Bodies Found, Rescue Team Hunts For 3 Missing People

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "At least three persons are still missing in the boat capsizing incident that occurred in the Jhelum River in Gandbal Nowgam area of Srinagar on Tuesday to DC Srinagar, six bodies have been found so far.A woman and five children were killed after a boat ferrying them across a swollen river capsized at around 8 am in Srinagar on Tuesday.\"Six died in the accident, another six were rescued and three are still missing,\" Srinagar district magistrate Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat told AFP news agency to Bhat there could be 15 people on the boat.6, including 4 children, dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river in Srinagar, 10 feared missingFollowing the incident, relatives at the banks of the river as news of the accident spread. Huge crowds joined funeral prayers in Srinagar to mourn the deaths, among them a woman and her two sons along with three other children of the children aboard were aged between 10 and 16 as per the AFP news agency eyewitnesses said that the rope snapped with the force of the fast-flowing water, sending the boat crashing against a pillar of a partially built footbridge nearby thunderstorm: 4-year-old killed as boat capsises, over 50,000 affectedJammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and many other leaders expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.\"I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work,\" Sinha said in a post on X.Former J-K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condoled the loss of lives in the incident.\"Reports coming in of several children dead. My deepest condolences to their families and I urge the administration to extend all help possible,\" she said Conference Party urged the administration to expedite rescue efforts and extend comprehensive support to the affected families.
MENAFN17042024007365015876ID1108104260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.