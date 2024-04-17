Warm Weather Forecast Across Jordan Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department anticipates above-average temperatures across the kingdom on Wednesday, with warm conditions prevailing in most regions. The maximum temperatures are forecast to surpass typical seasonal averages by approximately 6-7 degrees Celsius, with cloud cover at medium and high altitudes.On Thursday, a slight temperature decrease is anticipated, although warm weather will persist across most areas, with some high-altitude clouds in the eastern parts of the country. Winds are expected to be moderate, shifting from west to northwest, occasionally stirring up dust, particularly in desert regions.Friday will see a further dip in temperatures, with sunny and mild conditions prevailing in mountainous areas and warm weather elsewhere. Moderate northwest winds are forecast.Temperature ranges for today in East Amman are projected between 31-19 degrees Celsius, while West Amman expects temperatures of 29-17 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 28-16 degrees Celsius, and in the Sharah Mountains, temperatures will range from 27-15 degrees Celsius. Other temperature ranges include 36-21 degrees Celsius in northern valleys, 38-24 degrees Celsius in southern valleys, 37-22 degrees Celsius at the Dead Sea, and 37-23 degrees Celsius in the Gulf of Aqaba.