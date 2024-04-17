Le Reve's Exclusive Collection For Bengali Month Boishakh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Le Reve, a popular brand in Bangladesh's fashion and lifestyle scene, unveils its exclusive collection for the Bengali month Boishakh titled 'Boishakh Collection 1431'.

About the collection, Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer, Le Reve, said, "Our collection epitomises the fusion of timeless colours with contemporary designs. For instance, we have reimagined the traditional slit-style salwar kameez in the iconic red and white hues, infused with a modern twist."

"Our muslin sarees pay homage to tradition while incorporating vibrant colour contrasts inspired by current fashion trends. From red and white to vibrant shades of pink, orange, black, blue, and more, our motifs feature surreal blossoms, ethnic geometries, abstract art, and eco-elements."

"Crafted from cotton, twill, voile, remy cotton, viscose, and other premium fabrics, our collection ensures comfort during home and outdoor Boishakh festivities."

The exclusive Boishakh collection is now available at all Le Reve stores and online.

Le Reve's Boishakh collection for women encompasses a variety of kameez, tunics, skirts, and tops in the casual section, alongside classic salwar kameez sets and printed cotton and woven sarees in the timeless classic range. Additionally, their traditional muslin saree collection has been expanded to celebrate this festive occasion.

For men, they offer a splendid array of Punjabis featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary color palettes. Their collection also includes matching aligor, ankle-length, remy, and tencel pants pajamas, meticulously crafted from premium cotton.

Explore their wide range of polos, t-shirts, casual, business casual, and formal shirts, perfectly paired with chinos, denim, and formal pajamas. Their Children's Boishakh collection is designed to spread joy across generations, featuring girls' frocks, kameez, tunics, and ghagra cholis, alongside boys' Punjabis, t-shirts, polos, and casual shirts.

Le Reve also offers a delightful newborn collection, ensuring coordination among parents and siblings.