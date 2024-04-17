R-Mb-Rgers Laud Grit In Facing Challenges

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) R-mb-rgers of all spellings will be welcomed at the All-Family Reunion June 2, 2024 at Camp Hebron, in Halifax, PA. Doors open at 10:30 AM. This year we'll celebrate "The Family Hustle" examining some family triumphs over adversity from 1753 to the present. In addition, we're leaping a new hurdle, by exploring a large possible lost branch of our family that we will soon prove or disprove through DNA.



Local historian and author Steve Troutman and Family Historian Bob Averell will be joined by guest speaker Ben Ancheff, former pitcher, MLB replay ops administrator, and current athletic director of Williams Valley Jr./Sr. High School.



No cover; contributions and covered dishes cheerfully appreciated. Prizes for the youngest, oldest, and furthest travelled. Our iconic book "Finding Our Roots in Bavaria" will be available, as will our book of shame about the 1880's Romberger/Troutman murder and executions. There'll be the usual food, friends, fun and genealogy too.



Luncheon seating is limited, early registration strongly encouraged. For a free info packet by mail, call 717-827-6050, or if you have a printer, go to Hope to see you there!



Company :-R-mb-rger Family Association

User :- FS Romberger

Email :...

Phone :-7178276050

Mobile:- 7178276050

Url :-