Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) CEO Featured In Inaugural Video Release From Lytham Spotlight Series

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , providers of next-generation, transdermal alcohol-detection solutions, was spotlighted in the first episode of the Lytham Spotlight Series, a series of interview designed to“shine a light on public companies from a variety of sectors though insightful interviews and exclusive updates.” During the video, SOBRsafe CEO Dave Gandini talked with Roger Weiss, a vice president at Lytham Partners, about SOBRsafe's evolved sales focus and 2024 strategy. Gandini summarized progress that the company has made, includinguplisting from the OTC to NASDAQ and then exploring the best markets for SOBRsafe to focus on. He noted that initially the company targeted obvious sectors, such as commercial fleets, school bus drivers, manufacturing, warehouses, construction and more. However, the company was not converting expressed interest to sales. Through its outreach efforts, SOBRsafe did recognize a need for evolved monitoring and screening solutions, particularly in the behavioral health and justice sectors. Gandini reported that since the management team has focused sales efforts of its point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure) products in these spaces, the company has seen success.“For those of you who have been watching our press releases in Q1 of 2024, I can now add even more color that we've secured 16 new accounts in the past three months versus just 3 for all of 2023,” said SOBRsafe CEO Dave Gandini during the video release.“We believe that this success represents just the beginning of our broad adoption in behavioral health and justice. We believe that success breeds success, and that these new relationships will help spark additional and larger deals. . . . Also, besides this direct-sales effort, we are working on additional avenues to leverage our technology and reach: international expansion, and licensing & integration. At the end of January, we announced that we had signed a channel partnership in Australia and New Zealand to target their behavioral health and justice needs. This announcement has driven inbound interest from other countries, with conversations underway. We also continue to talk with industry players about potentially using our patent-pending SOBRsafe technology and unique data in their third-party devices and software. While nothing is imminent, a licensing or integration deal would be a means of generating nondilutive capital and could be a source of ongoing royalty revenue.”

SOBRsafe offers an advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology that detects and instantaneously reports in real time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. Alcohol misuse is the fourth-leading cause of preventable death in America and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive, inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive-detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, as well as for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure).

