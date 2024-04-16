Ram Navami 2024 LIVE Updates: Ayodhya Set For Celestial Glory Today! Ram Lalla's 'Surya Abhishek' At 12.15 Pm

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Ram Navami 2024 LIVE Updates: Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17 and will mark the conclusion of the nine-day festivities. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri Navami will be extra special this year as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January and devotees caught a glimpse of Ram Lalla. The Ram Mandir will witness a grand celebration by receiving 1,11,111 kilograms of laddoos in prasad. The 'Surya Abhishek' of Lord Ram Lalla will take place around 12.15 with the help of high-quality mirror and lenses today.
An official informed that the timings for devotees visiting Ayodhya Ram Mandir have been extended till 11 pm on Ram Navami, April 17. In an official statement, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, said that after Mangala Aarti, Abhishek, Shringar and Darshan will continue simultaneously from 3:30 am in the Brahma Muhurta all the LIVE updates on Ram Navami 2024 celebrations here,
