Al-Arabi SC Champion Of Kuwait Futsal Cup

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Al-Arabi FC team defeated Al-Kuwait 3-1 in the final of the 2023-2024 futsal cup on Tuesday. Mohammad Al-Mansouri, Marcio Moreira and Borja Torres scored for Al-Arabi, while Al-Kuwait's sole goal was scored by Abdul-Rahman Al-Mesbahi. (end) tab

