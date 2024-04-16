               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al-Arabi SC Champion Of Kuwait Futsal Cup


4/16/2024 7:06:49 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Al-Arabi FC team defeated Al-Kuwait 3-1 in the final of the 2023-2024 futsal cup on Tuesday.
Mohammad Al-Mansouri, Marcio Moreira and Borja Torres scored for Al-Arabi, while Al-Kuwait's sole goal was scored by Abdul-Rahman Al-Mesbahi. (end)
tab


MENAFN16042024000071011013ID1108102918

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search