Indian Police Arrest Two Accused Of Shooting At Salman Khan's Residence

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Indian police arrested two individuals on charges of firing bullets at the residence of Salman Khan, a famous Bollywood actor, on Tuesday, April 16th.

The detained individuals have been identified by the police as members of a group called“Bishnoi”. Leaders of this group are linked to a 2018 case involving Salman Khan's alleged hunting of two blackbucks.

The“Bishnoi” group considers the blackbuck sacred and has threatened retaliation against Salman Khan.

Police stated that motorcycle-borne individuals fled after firing at Salman Khan's apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday and were arrested a day later in the western state of Gujarat.

Mahendra Bagariya, a police officer in Gujarat state, said,“We managed to find two suspects near a temple. The police team reached the temple and arrested the suspects.”

In 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison by a court for hunting two blackbucks and violating wildlife protection laws.

However, after spending a few days in jail, his prison sentence was suspended by an appellate court. Lawrence Bishnoi, the leader of the Bishnoi group, threatened that armed members of his group would take the law into their own hands after this court decision.

Since then, Indian police have been providing security to Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is considered one of the wealthiest Bollywood actors, having acted in over 150 films and television programs since the 1980s.

Salman Khan's life saw turmoil in 2002 when accused of a hit-and-run incident, leaving one dead. Despite acquittal in 2016, the case lingers, casting shadows on his personal journey.

