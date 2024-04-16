Kodak Alaris And Veritree Partner To Aid Agroforestry Restoration In Rwanda

(MENAFN- Mid-East) DUBAI, UAE- Kodak Alaris announced today its partnership with veritree, a restoration platform that connects businesses with verified tree-planting projects. The partnership will focus on agroforestry, an approach to sustainable land use that integrates diverse elements including trees, crops, and sometimes animals to create a sustainable ecosystem.

“At veritree, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change, and teaming up with Kodak Alaris is a testament to that belief,” said, David Luba, Co-Founder, and Head of Partnerships at veritree.“Kodak Alaris' commitment to reducing paper through intelligent document processing solutions is matched by their dedication to reimagining corporate responsibility for a sustainable future.”

As part of the initiative, 40,000 trees will be planted this year in East Rwanda, aiding in the effort to restore damage caused in-part by unsustainable farming practices in that region that have led to soil erosion and landslides. The partnership will address other challenges facing Rwandans. Approximately 32% of children under age five suffer chronic malnutrition, and nearly one-fifth of the population is food insecure. Together, Kodak Alaris and veritree strive to achieve many goals, including:



Providing 800 working days for local Rwandan farmers as they reforest 16 hectares, equivalent to 30 American football fields.

Increasing access to nutrition by over 700%.

Reducing severe food insecurity for Rwandan farm families from 56% to 8%. Sequestering 2,174 carbon tonnes, equivalent to taking 473 cars off the road for one year.

“Our purpose as a company is to give businesses the tools they need to digitize, simplify workflows, and enable paperless strategies,” said Jay Mathewson, Environment, Health & Safety Manager, Kodak Alaris.“Through lifecycle design, we're reducing environmental impacts associated with our products – but we seek to do more. The partnership with veritree complements this mission, allowing us to actively contribute to reforestation and rebuilding ecosystems through sustainable farming practices.”

Kodak Alaris:

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of information capture and intelligent document processing solutions that simplify business processes. We exist to help the world make sense of information with smart, connected solutions powered by decades of image science innovation. Our award-winning software, scanners, and professional services are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners.

veritree:

veritree is a data-driven, restorative platform that connects nature-based solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy. With on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification, veritree improves transparency and trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and build climate solutions.

The success behind tentree's planting program, veritree scales consumer-centric programs between planting organizations and corporations around the world. veritree's mission is to restore the planet – planting and verifying one billion trees within the decade.