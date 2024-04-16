GAM Mayor, Khraisha Talk Enhanced Political Awareness In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) - Mayor of Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, on Tuesday discussed with Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha Khraisha, ways to strengthen joint cooperation to disseminate political awareness in the city of Amman.During the meeting held at GAM headquarters, the two officials stressed the importance of His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives to modernize the Kingdom's political and economic system, a joint statement said.The two sides also referred to the existing mutual cooperation in holding dialogues aimed to spread political culture and awareness among local communities in the GAM-affiliated areas, especially youth and women.