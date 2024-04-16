BJP Will Change The Constitution If They Come To Power Again, Says Priyanka Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 16 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Tuesday that the BJP has plans to change the Constitution if they are voted to power again this time.

"BJP workers have been meeting people and saying that they will change the Constitution after the Lok Sabha polls. If this happens, there may be no elections at all in the country," she said as she participated in a mega road show in Jorhat in support of party candidate Gaurav Gogoi.

Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that if the BJP comes to power this time, the common people of this country will suffer the most, while promising that the daily wage of tea garden workers will be hiked if the opposition INDIA bloc can form the government at the centre.

"I had promised to increase wages if the Congress established the government when I travelled to Assam and saw tea gardens prior to the Assembly elections two or three years ago. However, you went with the BJP, and the wages did not increase from about Rs 250. I reiterate that if we form the government at the Centre, our manifesto has guaranteed to increase the wages of tea garden workers," she said.

Championing Gogoi, the Congress leader said: "When BJP leaders come to campaign, they talk about irrelevant issues. Gaurav Gogoi has consistently brought up people's concerns."

She attacked PM Narendra Modi, claiming that unemployment is at an all-time high, while the Prime Minister only brought up the subject twice in a recent interview that focused mostly on his "Mann Ki Baat".

“Vote for Congress if you want to stop price rise. I request the people of Assam not to vote on caste and religion. It is the time to teach the BJP a hard lesson," she said.

Besides Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by Congress state President Bhupen Borah, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders in the road show which started from Titabor in Jorhat.