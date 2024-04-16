Tunisian Envoy Discusses Trade, Investment Cooperation In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Apr. 16 (Petra) -Governor of Irbid, Radwan Otoum, and Head of the Irbid Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Mohammad Shouha, on Tuesday discussed with Tunisian Ambassador to Amman, Mufida Al Zaribi, ways to enhance joint trade and economic relations and exploit available investment opportunities.Otoum reviewed the governorate's investment reality and its "comparative" advantages and economic characteristics, which constitute a driver for enhancing trade exchange and investment cooperation between Irbid and Tunisia in various fields.Otoum also pointed to the Kingdom's "safe" investment environment and support of His Majesty King Abdullah II to enhance investment attraction and facilitate investors' transactions to achieve common economic interests.Meanwhile, Shouha presented the governorate's overall "lucrative" economic and investment priviliges, aimed to enhance joint trade exchange and investment cooperation in several fields.Shouha stressed importance of activating economic agreements signed between the two countries and exploiting implementation of available legal frameworks and commonalities to strengthen economic relations with Tunisia.He noted possibility of Tunisian investors could benefit from priviliges provided by trade agreements signed by Jordan with a number of countries to establish investments in the Kingdom and in Irbid in particular and re-export goods to the world as a Jordanian origin.Additionally, Shouha said the commercial sector is looking forward to making further cooperation with its Tunisian counterpart and exchanging visits from business sectors to explore available opportunities.He added that this effort would increase mutual commercial and industrial flows and enhance prospects for economic cooperation.For her part, the envoy expressed "depth of the historic" bilateral relations, noting necessity of exploring the two countries' available investment opportunities and framing economic ties to increase volume of trade exchanges that are "still below ambition."The diplomat stressed the Tunisian embassy's keenness to open up to the Kingdom's various governorates to enhance joint trade.Al Zaribi also noted importance of arranging a visit of a delegation from Irbid's commercial sector to Tunisia to learn about its investment environment and network representatives of the two countries' trade sectors.