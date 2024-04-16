Jordan Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army on Tuesday conducted five airdrops of humanitarian aid in northern Gaza, with support from allied nations.The Royal Jordanian Air Force, along with planes from the United States, Egypt, and Germany, participated in the operation.The Jordan Armed Forces said that these airdrops continue Jordan's efforts to provide vital assistance to Gaza, demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian people.Since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Jordan has completed 84 airdrops independently and 190 in collaboration with other nations, as part of ongoing relief efforts.