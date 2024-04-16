Media reports FBI launching criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collision

(MENAFN) In response to the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a criminal probe, according to reports from multiple United States media outlets. The bridge, ravaged by a collision with the Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali' on March 26, experienced a catastrophic structural failure, resulting in the loss of six lives and severely disrupting maritime traffic to and from the port of Baltimore.



Sources close to the investigation revealed that FBI agents are delving into the incident to ascertain whether federal laws were adhered to and to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disaster. The probe aims to shed light on any potential lapses or negligence that may have contributed to the bridge collapse, with a focus on both the maritime regulations governing vessel operations and the structural integrity of the bridge itself.



Collaborating closely with the FBI, the United States Coast Guard is actively participating in the investigation, leveraging its expertise in maritime safety and navigation protocols. One key aspect of the inquiry involves scrutinizing the actions of the ship's crew, particularly regarding their handling of reported technical issues with the vessel prior to the collision. The container ship, 'Dali,' purportedly encountered electrical supply problems while still docked at port, prompting concerns about the adequacy of maintenance procedures and adherence to regulatory requirements.



Amidst the ongoing investigation, the vessel's management company, Synergy Marine Group based in Singapore, has pledged full cooperation with United States authorities. The company's proactive engagement underscores the gravity of the situation and the imperative of transparency and accountability in uncovering the truth behind the tragic incident.



As the inquiry unfolds, stakeholders are grappling with the broader implications of the bridge collapse, including questions about the safety and resilience of critical infrastructure in the face of maritime hazards. The FBI's criminal investigation signals a concerted effort to pursue justice for the victims and to prevent similar tragedies through rigorous enforcement of maritime regulations and oversight mechanisms.

MENAFN16042024000045015687ID1108100293