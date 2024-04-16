DCGA: 1.06 Mln Passengers Travelled Through Kuwait Int'l Airport Last March

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday that the total number of passengers during March reached 1,067,674 people.

DGCA Acting Director General for Aviation Safety and Air Transport Affairs Emad Al-Juluwi said in a press release that Kuwait International Airport witnessed a decrease in passenger traffic by 8 percent, a rise in flights by 7 percent, whereas air cargo increased by 14 percent compared to the year prior.

He added that the number of flights operated from and to Kuwait International Airport during March reached 9,950 flights compared to 9,283 last year.

He also stated that the most popular destinations during March were to Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Dhaka and Doha. (end)

