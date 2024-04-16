Rajasthan Assembly Publishes New Year Diary Based On Hindu Calendar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 16 (IANS) The Rajasthan Assembly has introduced a New Year diary based on Hindu calendar that carries 'tithis', along with the English dates, said officials.

The highlight of this newly introduced diary is the start of the New Year, which commences in April 2024 and ends in March 2025.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said:“This time, the New Year in the daily diary will start from Chaitra Shukla, Pratipada of Nav Samvatsar 2081, that is, from April 2024 and will end in March 2025. Along with Hindi tithis (dates), English dates are also included in it.”

“Earlier, English calendars were followed in the Assembly, with the New Year starting in January and ending in December. However, this time, this feature has been adopted on the initiative of Speaker Devnani,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker presented the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Diary (Daynandini 2024-25) to Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan here and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the CM's residence on Monday.

The diary contains pictures of historical figures who left a mark of their spiritual and scholarly power on India and the world.

The Assembly Speaker mentioned:“The diary has stories of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maharana Pratap, Prithviraj Chauhan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, Meera Bai, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Swami Vivekananda, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahavir Swami and Chandra Shekhar Azad. Their pictures have been included as they are sources of inspiration for the nation and are ideal for the society.”