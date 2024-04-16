Large-Scale Work In Garabakh And Eastern Zangazur Is Unmatched On Global Scale, Says President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan is a strong state, a state that relies on its ownstrength and capabilities,” said President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for thereconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabuldistrict.

“We are implementing large-scale work in Garabakh and EasternZangazur that is unmatched on a global scale.

Residential houses, infrastructure projects, irrigationprojects, railways, tunnels, and airports-the work done in a matterof three years shows the power of our state and the determinationof our government and state. All these projects I have mentionedwill be implemented,” the president said.

