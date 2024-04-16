One Killed, Two Injured By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops killed one and injured two residents of the Donetsk region on Monday, April 15.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russians killed a resident of Krasnohorivka and injured two more people in the region on April 15.

"The total number of victims of the Russians in the Donetsk region does not take into account Mariupol and Volnovakha," Filashkin said.

On April 14, Russian shelling killed four men aged 36 to 86 years in Siversk, Donetsk region.

Photo: Donetsk region police