'What If I'm Poisoned In Jail...': Akbaruddin Owaisi's Indirect Reference To Ansari's Death Sparks Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised concerns about his safety during an Eid Milap meeting in Yakutpura, Hyderabad LS constituency, prompting speculation about potential foul play. In his address, Owaisi questioned about the consequences if he were poisoned while in jail, drawing parallels to the recent death of gangster Mukhtar Ansari in a UP prison.

With his brother, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, away campaigning in Aurangabad, Akbaruddin Owaisi hinted at the possibility of targeted violence against him and his brother. Drawing attention to Mukhtar Ansari's alleged poisoning in jail, Owaisi expressed hope that such a fate would not befall him but questioned the repercussions if it did.

Asserting the significance of AIMIM's role in politics, Owaisi stressed the responsibility of the present generation to elevate the party to a national level. He highlighted AIMIM's growing influence, noting that even parties that once labeled AIMIM as the 'B team' of the BJP were now seeking its support in the LS elections.

The death of Mukhtar Ansari on March 28, following a cardiac arrest in Banda prison, highlighted concerns about the safety of prisoned individuals. Ansari, a prominent figure in UP politics with a history of criminal charges, passed away while serving time in prison, reigniting debates about prisoner safety and healthcare in Indian jails.

The circumstances surrounding Ansari's demise, coupled with Akbaruddin Owaisi's apprehensions, have reignited discussions about the treatment of prisoners and raised questions about the adequacy of safeguards to protect their well-being.

