Due To Security Needs, EC, Political Parties Must Decide On PM’S Poll Campaigns: Vijayan

(MENAFN- IANS) Trissur (Kerala) April 16 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday opined that given the security concerns, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and political parties should decide on the style of election campaigns undertaken by the Prime Minister.

CM Vijayan made this remark on a question put to him regarding the huge expenditure incurred for the security of the PM when he arrived in Kerala and campaigned at Trissur and in the state capital on Monday and during his earlier visits.

“It's normal for PMs to undertake election campaigns and it has happened earlier too. With regards to the style of the campaigns that are undertaken by the PM, it's for all the political parties to come to a consensus.

“Moreover the Election Commission also has to decide about this,” said Vijayan.

On Monday, PM Modi went hammer and tongs at CM Vijayan, whom he called a liar and also over his daughter's IT firm Exalogic's dealings.

CM Vijayan on Tuesday lost his cool when a question about Exalogic was put to him and rebutted PM Modi's charge of being a liar,“I don't lie and let him say.”

Kerala goes to the polls to elect 20 Lok Sabha members on April 26.