Ukrainian Intelligence Officers Strike Russian Strela Missile System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the active operations unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate have spotted and struck a Strela-10 short-range surface-to-air missile system of the Russian troops.

That's according to the Ukrainian military intelligence agency , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the attack, the Russian Strela is no longer firing - the system has been neutralized," the report reads.

As of April 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already destroyed 759 Russian air defense systems and thousands of pieces of other enemy military equipment and weapons.