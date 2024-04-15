Michael Smith Engineers Expands Hygienic Pump Portfolio With Viking Pump Hygienic Partnership

(MENAFN- Pressat) Michael Smith Engineers Limited proudly announces a strategic partnership with Viking Pump Hygienic (formerly Wright Flow Technologies), aimed at enhancing hygienic pump solutions across Great Britain.

This collaboration brings together Viking Pump's renowned quality hygienic products and Michael Smith Engineers' esteemed reputation as the UK's leading pump distributor. Building upon a longstanding relationship, Michael Smith Engineers has been serving as Viking Pump Industrial distributors since 2007.

The partnership introduces a comprehensive range of rotary lobe and circumferential piston pump options to Michael Smith Engineers' hygienic pump portfolio. With office locations in Surrey and Yorkshire, Michael Smith Engineers will facilitate Viking Pump Hygienic's expanded presence in England.

Jason Downing, Sales Director at Michael Smith Engineers, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to align with Viking Pump Hygienic, a brand synonymous with quality and performance. This collaboration enables us to offer hygienic positive displacement pumps to our extensive customer base in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and chemical industries across England, Scotland, and Wales."

Paul Cuttell, Business Line Leader of Viking Pump Hygienic shares“Michael Smith Engineers Limited has a long history of excellent service and experience solving customer's pumping challenges. With a long-standing relationship with Viking Pump, adding our hygienic product line to their portfolio is a natural step in providing ongoing support and product availability in Great Britain.” Viking Pump Hygienic, based in Eastbourne, has been manufacturing hygienic pumping solutions for over 45 years, and are proud to supply product though authorised and factory trained distribution partners, like Michael Smith Engineers, globally.

This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to deliver exceptional pump solutions and unparalleled customer service. It marks a significant milestone in Michael Smith Engineers' mission to provide innovative and reliable pump technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

