Congress Expels Senior Party Leader In Odisha Over 'Anti-Party Activities'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 16 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee on Monday expelled senior party leader and sitting MLA from Odisha's Jatani constituency, Suresh Kumar Routray, from the party for six years due to "anti-party activities".

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities, the Congress President has approved the expulsion of Suresh Kumar Routray from the party for six years with immediate effect," Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, said in a statement.

The disciplinary committee of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier issued showcause notice against the outspoken leader after he was recently found campaigning for his younger son Manmath Routray, the Biju Janata Dal nominee for Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency.

The sitting Jatani MLA Routray had also announced not to contest elections in the future.

The senior leader was elected to the Odisha state assembly from the Jatani constituency for the first time on the erstwhile Janata Dal party's ticket in 1977.

He later won the same Assembly seat for five more times on the Congress ticket from 1980 till 2019 elections.

Routray held different portfolios, such as Sports & Youth Services and Excise Department during his long political career.