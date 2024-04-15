NATO Must Implement Separate Black Sea Strategy To Protect Region From Russia - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has called on NATO to strengthen its focus on the Black Sea region in order to counter Russian aggression and restore security.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stated this in a video address to the participants of the II Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimea Platform, Ukrinform reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

"NATO must actively implement separate, comprehensive, and ambitious Black Sea strategy aimed at reducing Russia's malign influence and increasing regional stability," the minister said.

He emphasized that NATO's Baltic-Black Sea flank will serve as a“solid wall of protection” against Russian aggression and terror. According to the minister, this will bring stability and peace to the region, which will allow everyone in Bulgaria, Ukraine, and other countries of the Black Sea region, Central Europe, and the Baltic to benefit from economic and trade growth.

"What is required is a vision, strategy, and persistence in common actions to achieve our shared goals. The Black Sea must become the Sea of NATO, peace and stability. This has already happened in the Baltic Sea with Finland and Sweden joining the Alliance. The security of the entire region has been strengthened. When Ukraine and Georgia join NATO, the Black Sea will follow suit. This is a strategic goal that the Alliance and the entire Euro-Atlantic community must pursue," the minister said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that strengthening Ukrainian air defense capabilities as soon as possible will also strengthen regional and global stability, as it protects the security of Ukraine's neighbors and the entire Black Sea region from Russian air terror.

According to the minister, Russia's war of aggression proved how indivisible the security of the Black Sea region is.

"Only Russia's defeat and the complete restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity will bring stability, security, and the prospect of strong economic development to the Black Sea region. Ukraine can achieve such an outcome with sufficient support," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and Bulgaria are holding the II Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimea Platform in Sofia on April 15.

The conference is co-organized by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ukraine and Bulgaria in partnership with the Center for Defense Strategies (Ukraine).

