Ukrainian Forces Repel Nine Enemy Attacks In Orikhiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the Orikhiv sector.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out nine attacks, including eight in the Staromaiorske area and one in the Robotyne area, but they were unsuccessful," the statement said.

According to the command, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, Russian troops stormed the Ukrainian positions four times but then retreated to their starting positions with losses.

Border guardsattack by Russian saboteurs in Sumy region

The southern defense forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian military continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance, employ artillery shelling, and deploy a variety of combat drones.

A total of 256 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying over the operational area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders launched three air strikes using one guided bomb and about 20 unguided aerial missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy is conducting personnel rotations in the Kherson sector without using armored vehicles.

Photo: General Staff