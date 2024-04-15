UAE: Sharjah Announces 2 Days Of Remote Learning For Private Schools Amid Unstable Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 6:54 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 7:14 PM

Sharjah has announced distance learning for private schools in the emirate due to unstable weather conditions .

Students will be studying remotely on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17. All sport activities and competitions will be coming to a halt during these two days.

Earlier, Dubai announced that all private schools will be conducting remote learning for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16.

Public schools across the UAE will be conducting mandatory remote learnin on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

