Swiss Canton 'Honoured' To Host Ukraine Talks

This content was published on April 15, 2024 - 11:00 3 minutes oecc;gygm, Regionaljournal Zentralschweiz

The rumours have been confirmed: in mid-June, Switzerland is to host a high-level Ukraine peace conference at the Bürgenstock resort in the central canton of Nidwalden.

The government's plan has been heartily welcomed by the regions involved.“It's a great honour for our canton, we are proud to be the venue for this conference,” said Karin Kayser, Nidwalden's security and justice director.

+ Read more: Switzerland to host Ukraine peace talks in June

However, the canton is now set to face some big challenges, notably when it comes to guaranteeing the security of conference attendees.

Experts from all central Swiss cantonal police forces were involved in the security planning, while for the event itself, officers from across the whole of Switzerland will be called on.

Eye-watering views: conducive to peace? KEYSTONE

Kayser gave no indication of the numbers of police to be involved. She did however say that the preparations will build on previous talks ahead of a planned edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which had been due to take place at the Bürgenstock in 2021 (in the end it happened in Singapore).

Regional event

Neighbouring Lucerne is also involved. There, the cantonal government has promised full cooperation with federal and Nidwalden authorities, it told Swiss public radio, SRF.

Lucerne will contribute in the areas of security, accommodation, and logistics.“The Lucerne government welcomes the federal government's intention to hold a peace conference in central Switzerland, and to place the Bürgenstock resort as well as the regions of Nidwalden and Lucerne in the service of this,” the executive said.

Sealed off

Beat Plüss, president of the Stansstad municipality (next to the Bürgenstock resort), was also buoyed by the news.“It's very exciting, as a venue, to be able to possibly contribute in a small way to peace,” he told SRF.

The Bürgenstock and its prestigious resort is well-suited for hosting such an event. It lies near the Buochs airfield, while the area around can be easily closed-off.“Only two roads lead up to the Bürgenstock, and when these are shut, the resort is more or less hermetically sealed off,” Plüss said.

Just two roads, and one funicular railway, lead up to the Bürgenstock resort above Lake Lucerne. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / MICHAEL BUHOLZER

That said, some 400 people live on the mountain around the resort. For these, the roads will remain open – cantonal authorities have reportedly guaranteed it – but identity checks are likely to be necessary, said Plüss.

Meanwhile a temporary helicopter landing area is planned for the nearby Obbürgen area.

The Ukraine peace conference is not the first to be organised at the Bürgenstock resort; in 2004, for example, Switzerland organised a high-level event there aimed at reaching an agreement on the division of Cyprus.

+ Read more about the Bürgenstock and its high-level history

Adapted from German by Domhnall O'Sullivan

