Amir Of Kuwait Appoints Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah As Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued an Amiri order on Monday, appointing Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigning him to nominate members of the new cabinet, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

On April 7, the Amir of Kuwait issued an Amiri order accepting the resignation of the government of Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and instructed it to function as caretaker, pending formation of a new government. (QNA)

