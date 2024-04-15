Supreme Court Seeks ED's Response By April 24 On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Plea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Monday, April 15 issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the probe agency and his subsequent remand in the Delhi excise policy case.A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued the notice to the ED and asked the federal agency to file its response on or before April 24. The Supreme Court posts the Delhi CM's plea on the week commencing April 29 ECI taken the colour off India's poll campaigns?The Delhi High Court had upheld the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on April 9, arguing that the investigative agency was left with \"little option\" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation, while approaching the Supreme Court on April 11, contended in the appeal that his arrest was \"motivated by extraneous considerations\".The high court had said that Kejriwal's absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as chief minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation LG targets AAP, bins 'rumour' about electricity, water and bus subsidiesThe arrest was made solely based on the subsequent, contradictory, and highly belated statements of co-accused who have now turned approvers, Kejriwal said in his appeal against the high court order ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 on alleged corruption and money laundering charges. The probe agency has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the“entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy”.BJP using ED, CBI to 'break our ministers and MLAs': AAP after Anand resignedThe Delhi chief minister is lodged in Tihar jail at present AAP has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for Kejriwal's arrest. The AAP's senior leader Atishi Marlena also alleged that a big political conspiracy was being hatched by the BJP to impose the President's Rule in the national capital before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

