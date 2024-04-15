Narrow Political Interests Striving To Erode Confidence In Judicial System: 21 Ex-Judges Write To CJI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A group comprising four retired judges of the Supreme Court and 17 former high court judges have collectively penned a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India. In this missive, they expressed concerns about what they perceive as a rising tide of attempts to undermine the judiciary through various means such as calculated pressure, dissemination of misinformation, and public criticism.



The letter highlights the perceived motives behind these efforts, citing narrow political interests and personal gains as the driving forces. Notable signatories include former Supreme Court justices Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari, and M R Shah.



'We express our shared concern regarding the escalating attempts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement. It has come to our notice that these elements, motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains, are striving to erode the public's confidence in our judicial system.' the judges said.

'Their methods are manifold and insidious, with clear attempts to sway judicial

processes by casting aspersions on the integrity of our courts and the judges. Such actions not only disrespect the sanctity of our judiciary but also pose a direct challenge to the principles of fairness and impartiality that Judges, as guardians of the law, have sworn to uphold,' the former judges added.

Additionally, the group consists of former judges from multiple high courts across the country, encompassing regions like Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Allahabad, Uttrakhand, Punjab and Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.



This communication follows a recent letter signed by over 600 lawyers expressing similar apprehensions. The judges voiced particular concern about tactics aimed at tarnishing the judiciary's reputation and influencing judicial outcomes, especially in cases of social, economic, and political significance.



'We are particularly concerned about the tactics of misinformation and the orchestration of public sentiment against the judiciary, which are not only unethical but also detrimental to the foundational principles of our democracy. The practice of selectively praising judicial decisions that align with one's views

while vehemently criticizing those that do not, undermines the very essence of judicial review and the rule of law,' the former judges said.

They emphasized the need for the judiciary to remain steadfast against such pressures to preserve its sanctity and autonomy. The letter concludes with a call for resolute guidance and leadership from the Chief Justice to uphold the dignity, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary as a cornerstone of justice and equity.