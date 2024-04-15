Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Promises To Waive Farm Loans By August 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) Amig mounting attacks by the opposition parties for not implementing the guarantees made before the Assembly elections, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived by August 15.

Addressing a Congress 'Jana Jatara Sabha' at Narayanpet on Monday evening as part of the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Revanth Reddy assured the farmers that their loans will be waived in one go.

Claiming that the Congress government will not go back on its promise to waive farmers' loans, he said the loans could not be waived so far due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Revanth Reddy also assured the farmers that the government will pay them a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal of paddy from the next crop season.

The Telangana Congress chief also announced that the local body elections will be held within two months after the completion of the Lok Sabha polls.

On the occasion. the Chief Minister announced that the government schemes will be implemented through the 'Indiramma' committees, which will be given the power to select the beneficiaries for the schemes.

He also alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has entered into a secret agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure the latter's victory on five out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Chief Minister also alleged that BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has mortgaged his party to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get bail for his daughter (K. Kavitha), who is currently in jail in connection with the excise policy case in the national capital.

"If Congress wins 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Mudiraj community will be given representation in the state Cabinet," the Chief Minister said, as he slammed KCR for not giving even one ticket to the Mudiraj community, which accounts for 10 per cent of the state's population.

He said a case is pending in the Supreme Court to categorise Mudiraj as BC-A, instead of the current category of BC-D, but the BRS government did nothing for 10 years.