EMBRACING WOMEN LEADERS IN GLOBAL HOSPITALITY

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Maldives, 15th April 2024 - Female representation in senior executive positions is seeing a rise globally, and international hospitality brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION has been working towards imbibing this culture of inclusivity. The brand’s two exceptional private islands, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI have always been led by forward-thinking women hoteliers. This longstanding tradition continues with the brand’s latest appointment in India.



Hospitality veteran, Luisa Lalli steps into the role of Vice President of Operations & General Manager of the eagerly awaited OZEN MANSION KOLKATA. She has a history of success in delivering unparalleled guest experiences as the General Manager of THE OZEN COLLECTION’s resorts in the Maldives.



Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core - India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, & Bhutan, says “Luisa Lalli has been with us for over seven years, and played a key role in the evolution of our company. This new appointment is testimony to our unique company culture to empower women in senior positions, and we welcome Luisa on this crucial move to OZEN MANSION KOLKATA. We have always believed in cultivating and developing internal talent. For the opening of our first exceptional luxury city hotel in India, I am confident that Luisa is the right person to lead the team to a grand opening on 7th July 2024, and bring in the touch of Refined Elegance.”



Taking on this endeavour demands a mastery of the hospitality industry, an area in which Luisa boasts a remarkable track record spanning over two decades. She has held prominent positions at leading international hospitality brands across the globe. Before accepting her role in Kolkata, Luisa consistently exceeded expectations in team management, operational processes and guest satisfaction, setting new standards of excellence at both OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, where she held the key position of General Manager.



“As we embark on this project, it is truly exhilarating to be given the opportunity to lead our team in a fresh, new destination.” Luisa emphasises, “Kolkata’s rich cultural tapestry and vibrant energy presents an ideal backdrop for OZEN MANSION KOLKATA. Offering a personalised indulgent experience, we are actively recruiting approximately 700 direct and indirect employees to manage our guests and the large MICE and wedding operations. With diversity at the forefront of the hiring strategy, we are committed to building a team that ensures an inclusive environment for all.”



Located in the bustling ‘City of Joy’, OZEN MANSION KOLKATA is an impressive, stately hotel nestled within 6 acres of lush gardens in Kolkata’s prime New Town area. Guests can look forward to unforgettable stays, with 235 lavish rooms and suites, with access to impressive lounges. Designed for festivities and enjoyment, the venue offers expansive indoor event spaces spanning 65,000 ft2 and outdoor event spaces covering 35,000 ft2, set to be the city’s venue of choice for all celebrations.







