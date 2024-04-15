Slovenian deputy premier, foreign minister to visit China in April

(MENAFN) Announced by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday, Tanja Fajon, serving as the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Slovenia, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to China from April 16 to 21. This visit holds significant diplomatic importance, marking an opportunity for bilateral engagement and cooperation between Slovenia and China across various spheres.



The invitation for Fajon's visit was extended by Wang Yi, a distinguished member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the esteemed minister of foreign affairs. This gesture underscores the mutual interest and commitment of both nations to strengthen diplomatic ties, foster dialogue, and explore avenues for collaboration on matters of shared interest and concern.



During her visit, Fajon is expected to engage in a series of high-level meetings and discussions with Chinese counterparts, including Wang Yi, and other government officials. These deliberations are anticipated to cover a wide range of topics spanning political, economic, and cultural domains, with the aim of deepening understanding, enhancing cooperation, and promoting friendly relations between Slovenia and China.



The visit of Tanja Fajon to China signifies a continuation of diplomatic exchanges and interactions between the two countries, reflecting a commitment to nurturing robust and mutually beneficial partnerships in the pursuit of common goals and aspirations on the global stage. It also serves as a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Slovenia and China, laying a solid foundation for further collaboration and engagement in the years to come.

