Rain-related incidents in Pakistan claim lives of over 30

(MENAFN) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan reported a grim toll from rain-related incidents over the past 48 hours, with at least 30 fatalities and numerous injuries recorded across various regions. Eastern Punjab province bore the brunt of the devastation, with 17 lives lost and six individuals injured due to lightning strikes amid heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, southwest Balochistan province witnessed eight fatalities attributed to lightning strikes and intense precipitation. In northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the toll stood at five deaths and over 10 injuries, with women and children among the victims, according to Muhammad Umar, an official from the NDMA.



The relentless downpours also inflicted damage to residential structures, prompting authorities to evacuate stranded individuals to safer locations. The deluge led to traffic disruptions on major roads and highways, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents and travelers alike. With adverse weather conditions persisting, authorities have issued advisories urging citizens and tourists to refrain from unnecessary travel in affected districts for the foreseeable future.



In response to the crisis, the NDMA, in collaboration with other civil departments and volunteers, has mobilized rescue and relief efforts in the affected areas. However, the situation remains precarious, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department warning of continued heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms across parts of the country until Monday. The forecasted precipitation poses a heightened risk of flash floods and landslides, posing further threats to communities and agricultural lands. As such, vigilance and preparedness efforts are paramount to mitigate the impact of the ongoing inclement weather conditions and safeguard lives and livelihoods in affected areas.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108095479