Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Enjoys Autorickshaw Ride To Work

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Monday took an autorickshaw to work and shared her happiness by dropping a video on social media.

The 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' fame actress, who is an ardent social media user, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video in which she could be seen in a white T-shirt and blue shrug.

With her hair half-tied, the actress opted for natural makeup.

"Auto Me Ghumne Ki Khushi," Akshara captioned the post with the song 'I Can't Get Enough' playing in the background.

Akshara was recently seen in a music video titled 'Defender' alongside Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song has been sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv, with lyrics by Raees, and music by Shevv. The video is directed by Shera.

Akshara, who featured in 'Bigg Boss OTT', has also worked in projects such as 'Porus', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'.