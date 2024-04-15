Trump says Jews who vote Democrat should get their brains tested

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump sparked controversy on Wednesday with remarks suggesting that Jewish-Americans who vote for Democrats, particularly President Joe Biden, should "have their head examined." Trump made these comments during an impromptu press conference at the Atlanta international airport, where he criticized Biden's handling of the Israel situation, among other issues.



Trump's statement reflects his longstanding support for Israel during his presidency, highlighted by his recognition of West Jerusalem's annexation of the Golan Heights and the relocation of the United States embassy to Jerusalem. However, despite Trump's pro-Israel stance, a significant majority of American Jews reportedly voted for Biden in the 2020 election.



The remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine, particularly following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration of war on Hamas after a deadly attack attributed to the Gaza-based militant group. The conflict has led to a significant loss of life, with many Palestinian and Muslim Americans expressing frustration over Biden's perceived support for Israel.



The Biden administration has faced criticism from various quarters for its handling of the situation, attempting to balance support for Israel with calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza. This delicate balancing act has drawn scrutiny from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine advocates, highlighting the complexities of United States foreign policy in the Middle East.

