IDF assures small damage to army base

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that the vast majority of drones and missiles launched by Iran overnight were intercepted, with only minor damage sustained by a single military base. This comes in response to Iran's multi-wave air raid targeting Israel following an airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria, which resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military personnel, including two generals.



Despite Tehran's accusations against the IDF for the attack on its embassy, Israel has maintained its customary silence on extraterritorial operations. According to the IDF, more than 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles were fired from Iran overnight, with approximately 99 percent of them intercepted by Israel's air defenses.



Rear Admiral Hagari, spokesperson for the IDF, stated that out of the 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles launched at Israel, only a few ballistic missiles managed to evade interception. These missiles struck Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, resulting in minor damage to its infrastructure.



Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed success in its large-scale attack against Israel, asserting that it destroyed several "important military targets." However, specific details regarding these targets have not been provided by Iranian authorities.



The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaging in retaliatory actions following recent escalations in the region. As the situation evolves, the aftermath of the airstrikes and the potential for further responses from either party remain uncertain.

