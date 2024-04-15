Explosions Reported In Russian-Occupied Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region have reported explosions that could be heard in all parts of the city.

Viktoria Halitsina, head of the city military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"It's loud in Berdiansk. Residents are reporting explosions that were heard by the whole city," Halitsina said.

According to her, smoke was seen in the mountainous part of Berdiansk after an impact.