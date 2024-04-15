Dubai's RTA presents auction on unique vehicle license plates

(MENAFN) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is gearing up to introduce 350 distinctive license plate numbers for private vehicles, encompassing three-, four-, and five-point combinations under the categories A to HIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWX. This initiative marks the 75th installment in the series of electronic auctions conducted by the RTA for unique license plates catering to both private and classic vehicles, as well as motorcycles.



Registration for the electronic auction opens today, Monday, April 15, signaling the commencement of the auction on Monday, April 22, starting at eight in the morning. The auction is scheduled to span a duration of five days, providing enthusiasts with a limited window of opportunity to acquire coveted license plate numbers.



Notably, the sale of license plate numbers in this auction will be subject to the application of a 5 percent value-added tax (VAT). Individuals interested in participating in the auction must fulfill certain prerequisites, including possession of a valid traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai. Additionally, participants are required to submit a security deposit check amounting to 5,000 dirhams, alongside a non-refundable subscription fee of 120 dirhams, payable at designated customer happiness centers located in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira.



Payment for participation in the auction can be made via credit card through the official RTA website or the Dubai Drive application. The introduction of unique license plate numbers through electronic auctions underscores the RTA's commitment to enhancing customer experience and providing enthusiasts with an opportunity to personalize their vehicles with distinctive license plates.

