The Myth Of Chinese Overcapacity


4/15/2024 5:06:26 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Early in the morning, factory whistle blows

Man rises from bed and puts on his clothes

Man takes his lunch, walks out in the morning light

It's the work, the working, just the working life

– Bruce Springsteen

The East Asian export model is the worst economic model – except for all the others that have been tried.

Winston Churchill was actually referring to something else but we are going to apply his quip to development economics because the original hasn't been aging so well.

While some may marvel at how Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and, of course, China exported their way to riches, it was, in reality, an arduous, grueling and brutal process that has left lasting scars. Economic development really is not supposed to happen this way.




Graphic: Asia Times

The East Asian export model is swimming upriver, playing the video game on hard mode, running up the down escalator. What kind of development strategy requires poor countries to scrimp and save only to lend that money to rich customers to purchase one's manufactures?

East Asia had to do battle with the Lucas paradox. East Asia won not because the export model is so effective; it won because East Asia is East Asia.

The Lucas paradox is the observation that capital does not flow from rich country to poor as predicted by classical economics. In theory, as capital experiences diminishing returns in rich economies, it will flow to poorer economies which still have low-hanging fruit.

In practice, however, rich countries have hoovered up capital from developing economies, leaving much of the world starved for investment.

East Asia, starting with Japan, was able to develop despite the Lucas paradox. After WWII, Japan's Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) husbanded the nation's meager resources to invest in strategic industries – steel, autos, electronics, semiconductors etc.

The country bought treasuries with export revenues and slowly accumulated capital through reinvestment of retained earnings – bit by excruciating bit.

This didn't reveal the efficacy of the export-driven development model as much as it demonstrated the diligence and self-sacrifice of the Japanese people as well as the managerial expertise of MITI.

In contrast, as postwar Japan pulled itself up by its own bootstraps, Europe was showered with Marshall Plan capital injections – the way it's supposed to work.

The two postwar paths surely affected societal outcomes. Two generations of salarymen sacrificed family, health and private lives to pursue national rejuvenation through Kaizen (continuous improvement) for corporate Japan.

Europeans, with access to American capital, were able to take a more leisurely pace – enjoying cafes, alfresco dining, the Beatles and Serge Gainsbourg's dirty ditties. A line can surely be drawn from Japan's stark development model to its current afflictions – low birthrates, cultural anomie, otaku youths.

The Asian Tigers followed suit, achieving even more spectacular results and also accumulating similar costs. Ultimately, the biggest player came on the scene running a version of the model that, because of China's size, is causing Western politicians to mash panic buttons.

