UAE’s largest cultural programme expands, welcomes schools nationwide to participate

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) Today marks the launch of the expanded A.R.M. Holding Children's Programme, the largest cultural programme of its kind in the UAE. The three-month programme is now in its fourth edition and will engage more than 15,000 students aged 5 to 17 in over 100 schools across all seven emirates via artist-designed workshops. The innovative programme has been developed by A.R.M. Holding and Art Dubai to enrich arts education and foster a culture of creativity and innovation.



The 2024 programme is entitled "Worlds in a Box" and uses dioramas, memory, and the built environment as sources of inspiration. It has been developed by Goa-based artist Sahil Naik and the launch coincides with World Art Day, a global celebration of artistic expression.



This year’s edition sees the addition of two new concepts: the first-of-a-kind adapted programme in schools for people of determination and special masterclasses for educators to enhance their teaching capabilities. The programme runs until June 2024 and invites schools to register before 30 April 2024.



The programme is a partnership between A.R.M. Holding, a leading private investment firm in Dubai, and Art Dubai, the premier international art fair in the Middle East. This initiative underscores their joint dedication to nurturing and enabling the next generation through arts education with exposure to its different practices and hands-on learning experiences offered by the bespoke workshops.





Fatma Almulla, Marketing Manager at A.R.M. Holding, said: "We firmly believe in the arts as a vital tool for empowering our youth, strengthening communities, and enriching our culture. Our commitment, as an organisation, is deeply rooted in supporting local talent, especially the youth, through targeted education and training programmes for them and their mentors as well. The success of A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme over the years inspired us to broaden the initiative further. This year, we are introducing masterclasses for teachers, recognising that transformative arts education requires knowledgeable guides to unlock its full potential for students’ growth and motivation towards building a more harmonious and sustainable world.”





Art Dubai underscores its dedication to nurturing artistic scholarship and critical discourse, with a special focus on voices from the Global South. Through an extensive year-round



education and professional development programme, the fair works closely with local and regional partners to deliver ambitious cultural programming.



“As an organisation, we passionately believe in the power of art and culture to enrich society by enhancing awareness, unlocking creativity, and fostering empathy through education. This is particularly important in today's economy, where innovation and adaptability are key drivers of growth. Engaging youth in the arts not only prepares them for a diverse range of career paths but also contributes to solving broader economic challenges by developing a creative and skilled workforce. The generous support from A.R.M. Holding amplifies this mission, showcasing how corporates can help boost transformative education. By integrating arts into learning processes, we aim to create an ecosystem where cognitive and emotional development go hand in hand, making every learning experience not just informative, but truly transformative," said Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai.



The A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme registration is now open until 30 April 2024, offering a unique opportunity for schools nationwide to become part of a transformative educational experience. Schools and parents may nominate their school to receive the bespoke workshop by registering via the Art Dubai website.



