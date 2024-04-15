Chinese Yuan falls to 7.0979 Against US dollar on Monday

(MENAFN) On Monday, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, also known as the yuan, experienced a slight weakening against the U.S. dollar, declining by 12 pips to reach 7.0979, as reported by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. This adjustment reflects the fluctuating dynamics in the foreign exchange market and the relative strength of the yuan compared to the U.S. dollar.



In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is subject to a daily fluctuation band, allowing it to rise or fall by up to 2 percent from the central parity rate established by the central bank. This mechanism provides flexibility and allows the currency to respond to market forces while maintaining stability within a defined range.



The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is determined based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. This calculation takes into account various factors, including prevailing market conditions, supply and demand dynamics, and macroeconomic indicators, to establish a reference point for currency trading activities.



Overall, the adjustment in the central parity rate reflects the ongoing dynamics in the foreign exchange market and underscores the importance of monitoring currency movements in the context of global economic trends and geopolitical developments.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108094480