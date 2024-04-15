Pusa Krishi Spearheads Agri-Innovation With UPJA & ARISE Startup Incubation Programs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 15 (KNN) Pusa Krishi, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), a premier institution fostering innovation in agriculture, has launched two flagship startup incubation programs – UPJA and ARISE, to support agri-preneurs and drive transformative solutions in the sector.

Launched on April 1, 2024, these initiatives provide comprehensive support, including funding, mentorship, and industry linkages, to nurture entrepreneurship and accelerate growth.

The UPJA program targets entrepreneurs with a legal entity showcasing a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or already commercialised innovations.

Successful applicants can receive grant-in-aid up to INR 25,00,000 to validate their technology, access mentorship, pilot opportunities, go-to-market support, and industry connections, propelling their ventures toward success.

On the other hand, ARISE caters to entrepreneurs with a legal entity and a viable business idea, as well as students possessing innovative concepts, even if their startup is not formally registered.

This program offers grant-in-aid up to INR 5,00,000, enabling participants to develop their ideas through mentoring, industry exposure, business and technology validation, market linkages, and a supportive ecosystem.

The deadline to apply for Pusa Krishi's incubation program is April 30, 2024. Interested entrepreneurs and aspiring agripreneurs are encouraged to visit .

By combining Pusa Krishi's expertise with comprehensive support through UPJA and ARISE, these initiatives aim to catalyse the growth of the agri-startup ecosystem in India.

(KNN Bureau)