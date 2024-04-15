Malic Acid Market To Surpass USD 346.41 Million By 2031, Propelled By Burgeoning Demand In Food & Beverage Industry

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

The burgeoning demand for natural food additives, driven by heightened consumer awareness, coupled with the escalating preference for functional beverages and nutritional bars, serves as primary growth catalysts for the malic acid market. Additionally, the expanding food processing industry and evolving consumer preferences towards healthier alternatives further fuel market expansion.

According to the SNS Insider report, the Malic Acid Market size was valued at USD 228.16 Million in 2023. It is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 346.41 Million by 2031, with a notable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

Isegen South Africa (Pty.), Ltd.

Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Yongsan Chemicals

Polynt

Lonza

Prinova Group LLC

Nacalai Tesque, Inc. Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market Report Scope

Malic acid, renowned for its effectiveness as an acidulant and flavoring agent in the food processing sector, is witnessing burgeoning demand worldwide. Its exceptional blending capabilities and flavor-enhancing properties render it indispensable across diverse applications within the food and beverage industry. Particularly, the rapid expansion of food and beverage processing industries in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Thailand is poised to catalyze market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the utilization of malic acid in the textile industry as a finishing agent further amplifies its market prospects. However, it is imperative to acknowledge potential challenges, including health concerns associated with excessive malic acid consumption and volatility in raw material prices. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as biomass and fruits, coupled with high initial investments for manufacturing plants, pose significant hindrances to market expansion. Despite these challenges, the market is buoyed by an array of opportunities, ranging from its utilization in skincare and personal care products to its applications in the medical sector, highlighting its versatility and potential for innovation.

Market Analysis

The Malic Acid Market is driven by robust driving factors and growth catalysts. The increasing demand for natural food additives, driven by growing consumer awareness regarding synthetic additives' adverse effects, propels market growth. Moreover, the rising preference for functional beverages and nutritional bars aligns with consumers' shifting dietary habits towards healthier alternatives. Additionally, the burgeoning food processing industry, coupled with the rising population and escalating demand for convenience foods, further fuels market expansion.

Segment Analysis

By Type, L-malic acid emerged as the dominant segment in 2023, capturing the highest market share owing to its widespread applications and superior properties. By Application, the food and beverage segment retained its position as the leading segment in 2023, primarily attributed to the extensive utilization of malic acid for flavor enhancement across various food and beverage products.

By Type



L-Malic Acid

D-Malic Acid DL-Malic Acid

By Application



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Textiles

Metals Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has exerted notable consequences on the malic acid market. Disruptions in the global supply chain, coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions, have led to uncertainty and volatility in raw material prices, thereby impacting market dynamics. Furthermore, geopolitical instability has dampened investor confidence, potentially hindering market growth in affected regions.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The prevailing economic slowdown affected the malic acid market, albeit with varying degrees of impact across regions. Decreased consumer spending and sluggish industrial activities have resulted in subdued demand for malic acid, particularly in sectors sensitive to economic fluctuations. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges have compounded market challenges, necessitating adaptive strategies to navigate the turbulent economic landscape.

Key Regional Developments

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2023 underscoring the region's pivotal role in driving the market growth. Factors such as burgeoning food processing industries, expanding population, and increasing disposable incomes propel market expansion in the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to position for significant growth from 2024-2031, North America's burgeoning demand for malic acid is fueled by factors such as technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and a robust food and beverage sector.

Key Takeaways for the Malic Acid Market



Increasing demand for natural food additives drives market growth.

Escalating preference for functional beverages and nutritional bars amplifies market prospects.

Geopolitical tensions and economic slowdown pose challenges to market expansion. Asia Pacific emerges as a key revenue generator, propelled by robust industrial growth.

Recent Developments



September 2023 witnessed the European Union implementing new regulations on malic acid usage in food and beverage products.

In May 2021, Thirumalai Chemicals Co. Ltd. announced plans for a significant project aimed at expanding production capacity. Bartek Ingredients Inc. embarked on a substantial capacity expansion project in March 2020, aiming to meet the escalating demand for malic acid in North America. Furthermore, the company inaugurated a advanced production facility in January 2023, marking a significant milestone in its global operations.

