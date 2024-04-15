Lativia, Estonia contemplates allocating fixed share of GDP annually to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant display of solidarity and commitment, Latvia and Estonia, two Baltic nations, have pledged substantial military aid to Ukraine, signaling a new chapter in European Union support for the embattled nation. The agreements, signed on the sidelines of a summit of 13 European Union nations in Lithuania, mark a historic moment as Latvia promises to allocate 0.25 percent of its GDP annually to Ukraine for the next three years, while Estonia commits to a similar contribution for the next four years.



Under the newly forged agreements, Latvia will provide Ukraine with military aid totaling USD120 million (EUR112 million) this year alone, with ongoing support guaranteed until 2026.



The aid package encompasses a range of forms, including equipment, weapons, and military training, as outlined in the official document published by Kiev. Moreover, Latvia has pledged its steadfast backing for Ukraine's NATO and European Union aspirations, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky lauded the agreements as a "concrete result" of diplomatic efforts, underscoring the significance of such commitments in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Zelensky expressed gratitude to Latvia for its unwavering readiness to assist Ukraine for as long as necessary, emphasizing the critical role of international support in safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The commitments from Latvia and Estonia come in the wake of persistent calls from Ukrainian officials for increased assistance from Western allies. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in particular, emphasized the importance of collective action, urging other Western nations to follow suit in providing substantive aid to Ukraine. Kallas's remarks underscore the growing recognition within the European Union of the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's defenses and support its aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration.



The agreements with Latvia and Estonia represent a significant milestone in European Union-Ukraine relations, showcasing a proactive approach towards addressing security challenges in the region. As Ukraine continues to confront external threats and aggression, the unwavering support from Baltic allies sends a powerful message of solidarity and unity within the European Union. Moving forward, these commitments serve as a foundation for deeper cooperation and coordination among European nations in safeguarding stability and peace in Eastern Europe.

