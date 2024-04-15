Samsung regains lead in global smartphone sales, outperforming Apple in Q1

(MENAFN) According to data released by the American market research company IDC, South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics has regained its position as the world's leading smartphone seller, surpassing its American competitor Apple in the first quarter of this year. The report from IDC indicates that global smartphone sales experienced a 7.8 percent year-on-year increase, reaching 289.4 million units during the first quarter. Samsung secured the top spot by selling 60.1 million smartphones, while Apple trailed closely with 50.1 million units sold, resulting in market shares of 20.8 percent and 17.3 percent respectively for the two tech giants.



Ryan Reith, vice president of IDC's global market monitoring team, expressed optimism about the ongoing recovery of the smartphone market, noting the gradual increase in confidence among major industry players. Despite Apple's leading position at the end of 2023, Samsung's resurgence in the first quarter of the current year reaffirms its dominance as the largest smartphone supplier.



The report also highlights the performance of Chinese smartphone manufacturers, with Xiaomi, Transsion, and Oppo securing the next three positions in terms of sales. Notably, Transsion, which primarily operates in the African market, saw a remarkable 85 percent annual growth in sales, elevating its market share to approximately 10 percent. Nabella Bhopal, research director at IDC's global market monitoring team, emphasized the evolving landscape of the smartphone market, which has emerged stronger and more dynamic following the challenges of the past two years. Xiaomi's resurgence after a period of decline, coupled with Transsion's stable presence among the top five companies, underscores the significance of robust international growth strategies in sustaining market competitiveness.

