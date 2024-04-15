Lufthansa halts flights to several Middle East destinations amid regional turmoil

(MENAFN) In response to recent turmoil in the Middle East, German airline Lufthansa announced on Sunday its decision to halt flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, and Tel Aviv until at least the following day, Monday. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew amidst escalating tensions in the region. Additionally, Lufthansa, along with its subsidiaries Swiss and Austrian Airlines, revealed plans to reroute flights to avoid airspace over Israel, Jordan, and Iraq for the foreseeable future.



This announcement follows Lufthansa's earlier decision, announced on Friday, to suspend flights to and from Tehran until April 18. During this period, the airline will refrain from utilizing Iranian airspace as part of its efforts to mitigate potential risks associated with the current situation in the region.



The temporary suspension of flights and the adjustment of flight routes reflect a broader trend among major airlines operating in the Middle East, with several carriers announcing cancellations and route diversions in response to the evolving security landscape. These measures underscore the aviation industry's prioritization of passenger safety and operational prudence amid geopolitical uncertainties and heightened security concerns in the region.

MENAFN15042024000045015682ID1108093905